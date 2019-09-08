Second Half Scoring Sends North Country Past Burke Mountain in Home Opener 1-0
By:
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, September 8, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country boys soccer team opened up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday morning.
The Falcons welcomed in Burke Mountain Academy (BMA) on a gorgeous late summer afternoon as they looked to notch their first win of the season.
It would be a tight affair between the two squads, but in the end the Falcons would prevail, as a second half goal by Corbin Brueck turned out to be the difference in the 1-0 final.
For more, see the Express on 9-9-19.
