Second Half Scoring Sends North Country Past Burke Mountain in Home Opener 1-0

The North Country boys soccer team opened up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday morning.

The Falcons welcomed in Burke Mountain Academy (BMA) on a gorgeous late summer afternoon as they looked to notch their first win of the season.

It would be a tight affair between the two squads, but in the end the Falcons would prevail, as a second half goal by Corbin Brueck turned out to be the difference in the 1-0 final.

For more, see the Express on 9-9-19.