Second Period Goal the Difference, as Highlanders Shut Out Blades 1-0

The Kingdom Blades made their way back to the Jay Peak Ice Haus for a game for the first time since December on Wednesday, as they played host to the top team in Division II, the Harwood Highlanders.

The Highlanders were coming into this game having just knocked off one of the top teams in Division I, Essex, and they were looking to continue their winning ways.

The Blades were coming off a win against Brattleboro, and win over Harwood would have been a nice late-season win as the team gets ready for the run to the postseason.

After a scoreless first period the Highlanders would score the lone goal of the contest in the second, and the goalies took care of the rest, as Harwood would come away with a 1-0 win.

