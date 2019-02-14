Second Quarter Scoring and Defense Sends Hilltoppers Past Falcons 56-43

The North Country Falcons played host to fellow NEK’ers, the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers, on Wednesday night.

It would be a close battle in the first quarter, as the Hilltoppers moved out to a 14-10 lead.

In the second the Hilltoppers defense would limit the Falcons to just six points while the offense scored fourteen to give the visitors the separation they would need to eventually pull away from the hometown team and grab the 56-43 win.

For more, see the Express on 2-15-19.