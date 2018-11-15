Secret Santa Pays Lay-Away at Derby Walmart

Christmas came early for some customers at the Derby Walmart. Over the past couple of days, community members posted on social media that someone paid off a group of items of the store's layaway.

..."I was like, are you serious?" recalled Greenwood. The customer service representative said she was serious and had been going through the same thing since early morning. Greenwood noted that the customer service representative told her that someone who identified him or herself as Kris Kringle paid off a bunch of layaways.

"It's amazing," said Greenwood. "There are some nice people who aren't looking for the recognition, they just want to do it, and that's awesome. Christmas came early." (Read full story in the Express Weekend Edition)