A Sense Of Relief
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, August 16, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
As Lyndon Rescue pulled their ambulance out of Brighton on Wednesday the Newport Ambulance squad had already made arrangements to provide emergency services coverage to the area. At the well attended Wednesday evening meeting, town residents were assured there is ambulance service, albeit from Newport, but the parties are seeking a long term solution. That solution might include locating a substation in Morgan to cover Holland, Charleston as well as Brighton. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
