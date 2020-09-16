Sergeant Jesse Strong Memorial Hall of Heroes Dedicated

Marine Sergeant Jesse Strong of Albany was killed in an ambush roadside attack on January 26, 2005. At the time of his death, Strong and three other Marines were protecting the polls where the Iraqi people were able to hold elections. Last Friday, the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Alfred Pepin Post#798 named their newly refurbished hall the “Sergeant Jesse Strong Memorial Hall of Heroes.”

Rhett Bessy, post quartermaster/adjutant, explained that in the past year, they revamped the post. Post officials hope to rent out the hall for different functions. The VFW wants to honor local military personnel who fought and died for their country.

“The hall may have Jesse Strong on the forefront, but it’s for all of them,” Bessy said of all veterans who died. He explained that many post members fought in combat post 9/11. “Anyone who passed away from combat operations means a lot to us.”

