Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Orleans County, Vermont

Issued by: Burlington - VT, US, National Weather Service,

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Caledonia County in northeastern Vermont... Central Orleans County in northeastern Vermont... Essex County in northeastern Vermont... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Craftsbury, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Island Pond, Lyndon, St. Johnsbury, Charleston, Greensboro, Westmore, Stannard, Glover, Albany, Brunswick, Burke, Sutton, Barton, Greensboro Bend, Averill, Sheffield, Newark, Newark Hollow, Lemington and Canaan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH