National Weather Service:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

IN NORTHEAST VERMONT-

CALEDONIA, ESSEX, ORLEANS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRADFORD, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON,

MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SPRINGFIELD,

ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.

Ways to prepare and stay safe now-

Before:

Unplug electronic equipment.

Power surges from lightning can damage computers, monitors and TVs, and cause sparks that might start a fire.

If it’s safe, bring in outdoor furniture and other items that could blow away.

These may become a hazard.

Stay inside a building or car that’s not a convertible.

Rubber tires won’t protect you from lightning so avoid touching metal inside the car.

Close windows, shutters, blinds, shades, and curtains.

This will help keep out wind, rain, and broken glass.

Make sure outside doors are securely closed.

This will help keep out wind and rain.