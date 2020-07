Severe Thunderstorm Watch From VT Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

343 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL VERMONT

ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON

IN NORTHEAST VERMONT

CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS

IN NORTHWEST VERMONT

CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE

LAMOILLE

IN SOUTHERN VERMONT

RUTLAND WINDSOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON,

ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, RANDOLPH,

RUTLAND, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY,

STOWE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION