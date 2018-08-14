Sheriff Race Too Close to Call at Press Time, Martin Leading

As of 10 p.m., Tuesday, incumbent Kirk Martin was leading Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs in the race for Orleans County Sheriff. Out of ten towns in the county reporting, including Newport and Derby Martin was leading with about 890 votes to Harlow’s 620.

In Albany, Martin had 54 while Harlow-Jacobs had 18. In Barton, Martin had 188 while Harlow-Jacobs had 39. Charleston reported Martin walked away with 35 votes and while Harlow-Jacobs had 26.

In Derby Martin received 260 while Harlow-Jacobs received 251. In Greensboro, Martin had 10 while Harlow-Jacobs had 11. For Holland, Martin received 22 and Harlow-Jacobs picked up 56. Martin received seven votes in Jay and Harlow-Jacobs received 17. (Read more in the Express)