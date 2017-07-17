Sheriff Responds to New Opioid Prescribing Guidelines
Monday, July 17, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Doctors and pharmacists won't be the only ones affected by the new regulations for prescribing opioids - so will the police.
The new strict rules put into effect July 1 by the Vermont Department of Health (DOH) were designed to regulate activities of doctors and pharmacists, but the changes are bound to impact the law enforcement agencies tasked with controlling these drugs when one way or another they hit the street. (Read full story Tuesday in the NDE)
