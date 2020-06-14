Shots Heard in Stanstead, Que, Man Arrested

Local and federal law enforcement officers lined the border in Derby Line Saturday evening for several hours. Canadian media is reporting that shots were heard late in the afternoon in Stanstead, the town that borders Derby Line. The suspect reportedly took off on foot. According to Canadian media the man was apprehended around 11 pm and no one was injured. People who live near the border were asked to stay inside by police while the search was underway. No other information is available at this time.