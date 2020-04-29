Show Teachers that you Care! Submissions will be published in The Newport Daily Express all next week!

Attention Parents:

Next week is teacher appreciation week, and if you have a school-age child that is missing or would like to show their appreciation for their teachers, now is their chance to do so.

If your student would like to participate, please have your child write a few sentences about how they either appreciate or miss their teacher and why. They can include a drawing of themselves and their teacher if they would like, and for younger kids, parents please feel free to help them with the written portion of this note of appreciation.

Submissions can be sent to lifestyleeditor@newportvermontdailyexpress.com