Skier Dies at Jay Peak Following Accident

Earlier Sunday afternoon the Vermont State Police received a report of a seriously injured skier at Jay Peak Resort.

Further investigation determined that Bruce Charron, 68, of West Montreal, Quebec reportedly lost a ski prior to striking trees along the edge of the trail. Charron was immediately attended to by emergency responders and extricated from the scene by Jay Peak Ski Patrol. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Jay Peak Ski Resort, police report.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802)334-8881.