Small Town Hobbies Offers Plenty of Options and Events For Locals

COVENTRY–If you are heading down route 5 from Newport down to Coventry and take a look to your left right before town, you might happen to catch a glance at small race track next to a building.

Inside that building you find a little hobby shop called Small Town Hobbies.

While the store does play host to remote controlled car races, the shop offers a lot more than just a place to race your RC car.

We stopped in to talk with owner Chris Poginy to learn about what this hidden gem in the Northeast Kingdom is about and what it has to offer to folks in Orleans County and beyond.

For more, see the Express on 11-8-18.