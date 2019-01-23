Snowboarding Falcons Adapting to Scheduling Changes

The North Country snowboarding team has had a tough time getting on any mountain in recent days.

Last week they were scheduled to compete at Okemo Mountain, but they turned out to be the only team that signed up for that competition, so that was canceled.

After that bitter cold weather conditions prevented them from getting to practice on their home mountain, Jay Peak.

The temperatures got so dangerously cold on Monday that the mountain was forced to shutdown as a safety precaution.

On Wednesday they were slated to have another competition, this time at the Suicide Six Ski Area, but potentially dangerous driving conditions forced that to be rescheduled to the final week of the regular season.

Through all of this head coach Bobby Walls-Thumma and his team have found other ways to stay active and get their work in, as he explained in his classroom at the junior high school on a snowing Wednesday afternoon.

