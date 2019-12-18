Snowboarding Falcons Poised For Another Big Run in 2019-2020

The North Country snowboarding team is coming off of a very successful, yet highly controversial season in 2018-2019.

To go along with individual and discipline titles, it looked like the girls team had won the overall title as well.

Due to a late scoring mishap the team was denied that championship, but some good would come out of it, as it forced snowboarding council to look at the way events were judged and how that scoring was reported and make some long overdue changes (See new rules in the paper for all of the changes).

We caught up with Falcon coach Bobby Walls-Thumma to talk about the changes, this year’s team and little more.

