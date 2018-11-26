Snowboarding Falcons Returning Entire Team in 2018-2019

Second year coach Bobby Thumma-Walls and the North Country snowboarding team are coming into the 2018-2019 season after finishing up a solid campaign last year.

Led by then freshman and individual State Champion in Slopestyle and Giant Slalom, Haley Goff, the girls took home the State Championship in Giant Slalom and came close to winning the Slopestyle title as well.

The boys, while not making it to the podium at States last year, also had a very solid season, and this year both teams are returning their entire roster from last year, while adding a few new faces, and are looking to do even bigger things this season.

