Snowmobile COVID rules announced; district goes remote

A look at coronavirus developments around New England:

VERMONT

Snowmobilers can still enjoy the sport in Vermont this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic as long as they abide by the governor's emergency orders, officials say.

Out-of-staters can come to Vermont and snowmobile if they quarantine for 14 days in their second home or rented home in Vermont, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers announced this week. They can also quarantine for seven days and then get a negative COVID-19 test report to carry with them on the VAST trails, the Caledonian Record reported.

This winter, riders must stay in their family groups, follow social distancing and wear masks whenever they take off their helmets, said Roger Gosselin, who represents Orleans County on the VAST board of directors.

Vermont's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 24 new cases per day on Nov. 7 to 100 on Nov. 21.

The state's seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has also risen over the past two weeks, from 0.64% on Nov. 7 to 1.83% on Nov. 21.

___

MAINE

State health officials reported two new deaths and more than 200 cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The latest figures bring Maine's total to 175 deaths and more than 10,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic started.

The state's seven-day average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks, from about 133 a day on Nov. 7 to 190 per day on Nov. 21.

Maine's seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has also risen over the past two weeks, from 1.77% on Nov. 7 to 2.18% on Nov. 21.

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Patrons of a bar and grill in Plaistow may have been exposed to COVID-19 this month, state health officials warn.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that three recent cases of the virus are associated with Grumpy's Bar & Grill, with possible community exposure on Nov. 10 and Nov. 14.

The agency said it is conducting contact tracing, but warns that other patrons may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms and get tested.

The state Attorney General's Office is also investigating allegations of multiple violations of the state's virus safety guidelines at the establishment, according to the health department.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page that the entire establishment has since had a "deep sanitizing clean."

Meanwhile, the Manchester School District, the state's largest school system, is switching from a hybrid system to full remote learning on Monday.

The remote instruction will run at least until Jan. 19, though there will be exceptions for English-language learners and students with special needs.

New Hampshire's seven-day average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks, from about 165 a day on Nov. 7 to 424 on Nov. 21.

The state's seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has also risen over the past two weeks, from 2.82% on Nov. 7 to 4.56% on Nov. 21.

___

CONNECTICUT

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in isolation since he was inadvertently exposed last week to someone who was positive for the virus.

The eastern Connecticut Democrat, who defeated Republican Justin Anderson to win an eighth term earlier this month, said he tested negative after learning of his exposure. But a second test, given after he developed mild symptoms, was positive.

"I've got a lot of confidence in my treating doctor and in my team," Courtney said in a statement Sunday evening. "Our work for eastern Connecticut will continue as always, and I'll keep performing my duties in a safe, remote fashion while isolated at my home."