Softball Falcons Bring a New Look to 2019 Season

The North Country softball Falcons have a very different look to them this season.

Head coach Eric Cotnoir, who has been at the helm of the program for the last few seasons, as well as coach Leslie Dunn, who has served as both the head coach and as an assistant over the last several years, have left the program.

This season Andrew (AJ) Floriani, who served as an assistant under Cotnoir, has taken over the reigns, and he is joined by Elia Marquis, who will serve as an assistant coach.

For more, see the Express on 4-16-19.