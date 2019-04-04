Spates the Florist Slated To Be Sold At Tax Sale

The long-time local business, Spates the Florist and Garden Center is scheduled to go up for auction at a tax sale at the end of the month.

According to the law firm of Stitzel, Page, and Fletcher of Burlington unless taxes are paid, Spates the Florist and Garden Center will be sold at 1 p.m., on April 30, to discharge taxes or utilities or both. The auction will be held at the Newport City Municipal Building