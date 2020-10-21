Spaulding Plays Spoiler on Senior Night, Defeats North Country 35-26

The North Country Falcons were in action on Tuesday, night, as they played host to the Spaulding Crimson Tide in a make-up game originally scheduled for last week.

Wednesday’s game was also the Falcons’ Senior Game, and prior to the start the team honored their outgoing seniors, Jared Larivee, Jack Young, Gabe Baraw, Riley Sanville, Shawn Fearino, Kyle Martin, Reese Borland, Mike Tessier, Aiden Guebara, Isaiah LaPlume, and Connor Lathe.

As for the game itself, things would not go the Falcons way, despite scoring a touchdown on the opening drive.

With the raining pouring down throughout most of the contest, the Tide would score 21 straight points to grab a stranglehold on the game en route to a 35-26 win going away.

