Spaulding Rallies Back in the Fourth, Tops Falcons in Overtime

What looked to be a potential win ended up as a heartbreaking loss for the North Country Falcons on Tuesday night.

The Falcons, fresh off a road trip against some of the best the Metro has to offer, returned home to host the Spaulding Crimson Tide looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

After a slow start North Country would pick things up in the third quarter and take a ten-point lead into the fourth.

Spaulding, who is no stranger to coming from behind to defeat North Country, battled back to force overtime, and in the extra session they would get some timely shooting from the floor and execute at the line to pick up the 56-53 win.

For more, see the Express on 1-31-19.