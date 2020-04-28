Spaulding to Resign as VSCS Chancellor

Montpelier, VT – Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Chancellor, Jeb Spaulding, Tuesday announced plans to resign from the post after more than five years leading the organization. Spaulding will formally submit his resignation to the Board of Trustees at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday night. Spaulding has led the organization through a time of significant challenges and disruption in higher education. These challenges have been intensified by the global COVID-19 pandemic causing more strain on organizational finances and leading the Chancellor to make the recent controversial recommendation to close three VSCS campuses, which he withdrew last week. “It is with a heavy heart, but firm resolve that I submit my resignation as Chancellor of this incredible organization that I have been so privileged to lead,” said Spaulding. “Ensuring that every student, including those who are marginalized, non-traditional and from underserved and rural communities has the opportunity to attain an affordable post-secondary degree, certificate, or training must continue to be the focus. I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead.” The Board of Trustees will consider next steps for leadership at its Wednesday meeting. Plans are under consideration to appoint VSCS General Counsel Sophie Zdatny to lead the Vermont State Colleges System for a short period as interim Chancellor, until a longer-term interim Chancellor can be identified and selected.

For more, see the Express on 4-29-2020.