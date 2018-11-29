Special FREE Newport Concert – Sat. Dec. 1 – by The Boston Children’s Chorus

Catamount Arts and Kingdom County Productions will present a special free holiday concert by the Boston Children’s Chorus at 3pm, Saturday, December 1st – at the United Church Newport, 63 3rd Street, in Newport. The Newark Balkan Chorus, a Northeast Kingdom youth chorus that was featured in the Academy Award nominated film, “In the Bedroom,” will also perform. Admission for all ages will be free of charge.The Boston Children’s Chorus is a world-class music troupe that unites children ages 7-18 across differences of race, religion and economic status. Their annual holiday concerts entertain all ages and help inspire the season.

The Boston Children’s Chorus has performed around the world, including in Japan, Mexico, Jordan, England, Scotland, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Czech Republic and Germany. Invited as featured performers on the National Public Radio program “From the Top,” the BCC also won the 2013 National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, distinguishing the chorus as one of the top arts and humanities-based programs in the nation. BCC accepted the award from First Lady Michelle Obama at a special White House performance.

The Boston Globe called the Boston Children’s Chorus, “A vision of artistic excellence and social diversity fulfilled.”

The Boston Children’s Chorus holiday concert is being presented as a special Newport event by KCP Presents, the performing arts series based in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville. The series is offering a special holiday half-price ticket sale, from November 23rd through November 28th -- for events scheduled during the rest of its 2018-19 season. More information about the series is available at KCPpresents.org.

The Chorus will also perform at the Newport Tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in Pomerleau Park, Newport.