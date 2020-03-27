Spring Sports on Hold

The Vermont Principal's Association met on Friday morning to discuss the spring high school sports season, and at the moment, they are sticking with an earlier mandate that said the season is currently postponed. On their website they posted "The Spring Sports Season will be postponed indefinitely until further notice as per the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order," and then shared a link to a statement released on March 16th, which states:

"Regarding COVID-19’s impact on the start of the 2020 Spring Sports Season:

In consideration of the 2020 Spring Sports Season, The Vermont Principals’ Association, in

consultation with its Activities Standards Committee, will mirror the Governor’s state of

emergency timeline for school closures. The 2020 spring sports season will be postponed

until April 6th. Any changes in guidance from the Governor’s Office and/or the Vermont

Department of Health will be reviewed ahead of April 6th to determine if the season can get

underway, or we need to further postpone, or if cancellation becomes necessary. We join the

voices of student athletes around the state in our shared desire to get the season underway as

soon as possible, and we will follow whatever steps are deemed necessary for the betterment of

public health.

Thank you for your shared understanding and patience as we all work to support one another in

these special circumstances and prioritize the health and well being of our shared community."

We will continue to keep you updated as things roll on.