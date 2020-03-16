Spring Sports Start Postponed Until April 6th

The Vermont Principals’ Association released a statement this morning regarding the start of the 2020 spring high school athletic season in relation to the current school situation and the measures being put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In consideration of the 2020 Spring Sports Season, The Vermont Principals’ Association, in consultation with its Activities Standards Committee, will mirror the Governor’s state of emergency timeline for school closures. The 2020 spring sports season will be postponed until April 6th."

For more, see the Express on 3-17-2020.