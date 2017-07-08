State Park Designation Draws Ire
By:
Ed Barber
Saturday, July 8, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Westmore Planning Commission hosted an unofficial site visit at Willoughby Forest with Forests, Parks and Recreation forester Louis Bushey on Thursday evening. Planning Commission members were unable to attend a public meeting on the 4th of July holiday weekend. Bushey led a tour of the site pointing out parking, storm water runoff, restrooms and other issues that will be addressed by FPR. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
