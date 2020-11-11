STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT FOR VETERANS DAY

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“It’s been 102 years since the Armistice of 1918 drew the first World War to an end. Each year since, we have used this day to honor our veterans, their families, and their incredible contributions to the American story.

“From Lexington to Baghdad, those who came to the defense of America have done so to secure, protect and advance the ideals on which our nation was founded.

“Today, it’s important for all of us to remember that those principles - life, liberty, equality, democracy and justice - have never been guaranteed. Instead they’ve been hard won by those we’re honoring today, through the selfless acts of heroism and the day-to-day efforts of America’s veterans.

"As we honor them today, let’s remember what patriotism truly looks like; let’s use their example to unite our nation in this time of deep division; and let’s do all we can to live up to their sacrifice, their service and their unwavering commitment to freedom.

“On behalf of all Vermonters, I want to extend our most sincere gratitude, respect and thanks to all of our veterans.”