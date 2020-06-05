Statement of Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham

"I unequivocally condemn the actions and the inaction of the Minneapolis Police officers that resulted in the murder of George Floyd, and applaud the decision to charge all four of them for their roles in his death. Mr. Floyd's death is sadly only just one recent example of a life cut short, either by police brutality or systemic racism..

"We stand with all who are speaking out peacefully against these plagues on our society.

"At the Newport Police Department, we take tremendous pride in doing all that we can to foster a positive relationship with our entire community. While the message that black lives matter should go without saying, it's a message that still needs to be amplified and repeated until the work of ensuring true equality is done.

"That work is far too complex to be finished in short order, but I want our community to know that we are committed to doing our part as law enforcement officers to ensure that those ideals are realized sooner rather than later. I also want to emphasize that our officers are trained regularly on de-escalation technique and to provide fair and impartial policing.

"Ultimately, an appreciation for diversity and having the utmost respect for the importance of human life are foundational requirements for those who wish to serve as a Newport Police Officer, and the events of the last few weeks serve as a critical reminder of how essential those values are."