Steele Pleads Guilty to Felony Animal Cruelty

A former Brownington farmer appeared in Orleans County Court Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. The court will sentence Donovan Steele, 26, now of Greer, South Carolina once a presentence investigation is complete. Judge Robert Bent, on September 3, issued an arrest warrant for Steele. The warrant was withdrawn on September 4 because Steele appeared.

Corporal Callie Field from the state police wrote in an affidavit that on February 8, 2018, she went to the farm on Hunt Hill Road in Brownington, where the Department of Agriculture and Renee Falconer had been investigating.

