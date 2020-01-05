Stingy Defense Sends Falcons Past Vikings 45-28

The North Country Falcons rang in the new year by playing host to the Vikings from Lyndon Institute on Thursday night.

Thursday night was also Mental Health Awareness Night, and prior to the game Emma Nadeau, who is on the school’s mental health awareness council, spoke to those in attendance about mental health awareness.

As for the game itself, the Falcons would turn in one of their best defensive efforts of the season, as they never allowed the Vikings to get into double digit scoring in any quarter en route to a 45-28 win.

For more, see the Express on 1-6-2020.