Strong Second Half Sends Bellows Falls Past North Country on Senior Night

The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Bellows Falls Terriers on Friday night for a Division II football showdown.

Friday night’s game was also the Senior Game for the Falcons, and prior to the start of the game the Falcons honored their eleven outgoing seniors, Nick Choquette, Matt Morrison, Ryan Hilliker, Kevin Lantagne, Jacob Young, Sam Austin, Tucker Kelly, Andrew Carbonneau, Josh Pavelchak, Brandon Wells, and JJ Lacasse.

As for the game itself, the second half frustrations would continue for the Falcons, as they once again entered halftime with a lead, only to see their opponent rally back in the final two quarters to grab the 42-21 win.

