Suicide Awareness Month Did Not Go Unnoticed

DERBY – Those who want to bring understanding to Suicide Awareness Month did not let the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading their message that it is okay to ask for help.

Under normal circumstances, community members would hold an Out of Darkness Awareness Walk in Newport City in late September. However, due to the pandemic, organizers decided to do something slightly different this year and have individuals do their own walks instead of large groups. On Saturday, volunteers and staff from Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) handed out the necessary materials at their office in Derby.

See more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...