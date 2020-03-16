Supreme Court Orders Temporary Postponement of Jury Drawings

MONTPELIER - The Vermont Supreme Court issued an administrative directive, effective immediately, ordering the postponement of all jury trials for which the jury has not yet been drawn until at least April 15, 2020. The directive was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superior judges retain the discretion to postpone jury draws in cases that are listed as exceptions in the directive. Any case in which a jury has already been selected may proceed at the discretion of the superior judge.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges to the administration of jury trials in Vermont. With the emerging threat to public health, many Vermonters seek to practice, to the extent they can, "social distancing," as recommended by public health officials. For that reason, compulsory jury service could be particularly burdensome to certain Vermonters, especially those with heightened vulnerability to the virus.

The Court will continue to monitor the situation and will amend this directive as necessary to respond to the evolving pandemic.

Read the full administrative order and other updates regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations at www.vermontjudiciary.org/COVID19.