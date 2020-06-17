Suspected COVID 19 Case at Walgreens

A Walgreens team member is suspected of having the Coronavirus (COVID 19). The store located in the Waterfront Plaza in Newport abruptly closed. On Wednesday company spokesperson Erin Loverher wrote in an email that they recently became aware that the person was being "evaluated for COVID 19."

“In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises,” the spokesperson said. “We plan to reopen tomorrow (Thursday).”

“When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories,” she wrote. “Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs.”