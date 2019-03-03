Taste of the Kingdom Serves Up Tasty Treats

JAY-Some of the region's finest restaurateurs and other local food providers gathered at Jay Peak Resort last Wednesday to provide samples of their top selections.

Green Mountain Farm to School hosts The Taste of the Kingdom to celebrate the local food community, farmers, entrepreneurs, and creative culinary experts. The fundraising event also had a silent auction. Proceeds from the annual event benefits Green Mountain Farm to School, who educate children about healthy food choices and distributes food from area farms. They also provide meals throughout the summer months