Team Austin Tops Team Harris 4-0 in Girls Rotary All-Star Game

The Essex Skating Center was again the site of the Annual Rotary Classic All-Star Hockey Games on Saturday.

The two games pit the best Vermont high school senior hockey players against each other in a fun, fast-paced battle.

This year’s games featured just one selection from Orleans County, Kingdom Blades forward Skylar Robert.

Robert wore number 19 for the Harris Team, and unfortunately, things would not break in her team’s favor.

Team Austin was able to get three goals in the first period, then added another one in the fourth, while the goaltending tandem of Amy Howard of Rutland and Amber McGinley of Spaulding stopped everything that came their way.

