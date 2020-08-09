Team West Tops Team West in Final Game of the 12-U Season

The Newport Cal Ripken 12-U softball summer softball season wrapped up play on Thursday night at the new softball field behind the junior high school.

With limited numbers this year, the kids were divided up into two teams, and mainly squared off against each other all season long.

Joe Hinton, who coached Team East this summer, talked about the game, how this year went down, and a little bit more.

“Even though our girls didn’t pull through tonight, coach Fortin and I are very proud of these girls,” said Hinton. “Especially how they came together with the season being so short. Our two teams were divided into East and West divisions based on the towns they live in. So half the girls that have been playing together for several years were now playing against each other. To make it even more challenging, half of the girls didn’t even know each other. So, Josh and I did our best to show these kids a good time with a safe environment, and hope they gained some confidence and knowledge for next season, as most of these girls will be playing in JR High. I would also like to thank Matt Bathalon for volunteering his time to umpire the games, Ryan Sargent the coach from Team West and his assistant John Provencher.”

As for the game itself, Team West took advantage of some walks early and were off with the races, scoring four runs in the first inning en route to 16-5 victory.

For the full story, see the Express on 8-10-2020.