Technical Glitch Limits Site Visit

A site visit to the asphalt plant on Route 58 in Irasburg was shortened when an electrical panel malfunction occurred shortly prior the scheduled walk through. Participants in the Act 250 visits are concerned about traffic, noise and air pollution prior to the plant's upgrade. The upgrades this past winter triggered a review by the District 7 commission. All parties will be notified of the re-scheduled site visit. Coverage of the Thursday site visit will be published in the Newport Daily Express.