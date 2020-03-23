Three Falcons Earn All-Lake League Honors

The Lake League released their annual regular season All-Star Teams, and three members of the North Country Falcons received All-Lake Honors.

Senior Brett Roy and junior Corbin Brueck were named to the All-Lake First Team, while senior Brandon Wells received an Honorable Mention nod.

NC coach John Gunn talked a little about each player.

To find out what he had to say, see the Express on 3-24-2020.