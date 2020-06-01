Three Local Athletes Earn VGA Scholarships

A trio of local golfers earned scholarships from the Vermont Golf Association for the 2019-2020 school year.

North Country’s Grace Giroux, and Lake Region’s Jackson King and Braydon Leach, along with eleven other Vermont seniors were awarded scholarships, and had to meet the following criteria:

“Scholarships are for up to four years that the recipient is enrolled in college. Applicant must be a resident of the State of Vermont, a high school graduate and must be enrolled in, or accepted as a full-time student at a college/university or technical school of university grade. Some of the criteria used for selection are applicant’s (not family) affiliation to the game of golf, school performance and overall financial need.”

