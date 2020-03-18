Three Vikings Named To Rotary Classic All-Star Roster

LYNDON CENTER–Three members of the Lyndon Institute Vikings earned an invitation to the 2020 Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic senior all-star game.

North Country’s Patrick Gaudreau, along with Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf and Duncan D’Olimpio, were selected to play for Team Austin in the annual Austin vs Harris match-up.

Unfortunately for the trio of all-stars, the game, scheduled for this Saturday, became the last of the winter events called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more, see the Express on 3-19-2020.