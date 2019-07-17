Track and Field Camp Returns to Newport After Hiatus
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
For years, Sue Tetreault ran a track and field camp for local youth in the greater Newport area.
Once she finished up her time with the camp the town had a hard time keeping the program going on a consistent basis.
This year the camp made it’s triumphant return to the North Country track and field facilities with twenty-plus campers in attendance.
For more, see the Express on 7-18-19.
Category: