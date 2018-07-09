Tree Falls on Pickup

The Newport City Fire Department assesses a crash scene on the Lake Road in Newport City Sunday evening. The Newport fire department, Police Department and the Ambulance Service went to the scene at about 7:43 p.m. There, they found a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that came to a rest in a ditch alongside the road. The driver, Derick Lay, 28, of Newport was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (Photo by Christopher Roy)