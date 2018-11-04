Troy School To Join Lawsuit Challenging Small School Grant Eligibility

The Troy Elementary School board will join a lawsuit to challenge changes to the small school grant eligibility from supporting low income and rural communities to an incentive for school districts to consolidate. The school board has already joined a suit challenging consolidation; even if the state Board of Education decides to not force districts to consolidate a this time Troy will challenge the funding change. Superintendent John Castle said the lawsuit challenges Act 46 as contravening the 1999 Brigham decision which ruled the funding mechanism violated the constitution. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.