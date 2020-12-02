Two Arraigned in Parking Lot Shooting Case, Alleged Shooter Still At Large

NEWPORT CITY – Two of the suspects accused of being involved in a shooting at the Waterfront Plaza Monday morning appeared in Orleans County Court by remote conferencing Tuesday afternoon, however the man police think pulled the trigger had not been found as of press time Tuesday.

Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut, denied felony charges of eluding law enforcement officers, operating a vehicle at excessive speed, and accessory after the fact. He was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. His alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Michael Alamo also of Hartford, Conn, opted to wait until Wednesday to enter his pleas. His arraignment is set for 11:30 a.m. As of Tuesday, he was facing three felony charges of second-degree unlawful restraint.

Jaquan Flintroy, 26 of Hartford, Conn, a third suspect who is wanted for second degree attempted murder, was still at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

