Two Locals Arraigned on Selling Heroin, Released on Conditions

NEWPORT CITY – Last week, two local women, in separate cases, were released on conditions after entering not guilty pleas to selling heroin, some laced with fentanyl. Their conditions of release include not possessing or selling drugs.

Cassaundra White, 30, of North Troy pleaded not guilty to two separate felony charges of the sale or delivery of 200 mg or more of heroin, according to court records.

In a separate case, Britny Parris, 29, of Derby also pleaded not guilty to two separate felony charges of the sale or delivery of 200 mg or more of heroin, some containing fentanyl, according to court records. She was released on conditions.

The Northern Vermont Drug Task Force is investigating the distribution of heroin in Orleans County.