Two Tractor Trailer Collision

This crash closed Route 5 just north of Coventry early Friday morning and ruptured a tank. At approximately 2:55 a.m., Friday, the Vermont State Police received a report of multiple crashes on Route 5 near the intersection of Route 14 in Coventry. State police say that based upon evidence at the scene it is believed that Jean Paul Lamoureux, 64, of Newport was driving a 2006 Kenworth 800 when he crashed into a 2016 Kenworth T880 operated by Onie Heart, 31, of Newport. Firefighters, emergency medical services and police responded to the scene. State hazmat teams have also been dispatched to the scene. The primary cause of the is believed to be the icy road conditions. The Agency of Transportation had been notified of the condition of the roadways. Lamoureux, was transported to North Country Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Lamoureux’s vehicle sustained damage to the front and rear bumper. Besides the ruptured fuel tank, Hart’s vehicle received damage to the front and rear bumper.