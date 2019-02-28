U-32 Raiders Sneak Past Kingdom Blades on Senior Night

The Kingdom Blades played host to the U-32 Raiders on Wednesday night for their Senior Game.

Prior to the start of the contest the Blades recognized Anika Hamby, Skylar Robert, Erin Sanville, and Madison Duranleau for the commitment to the team.

“Each one of the seniors are very special kids,” said Blades coach Matt Robert. “Every one of them touched us coaches in a different way and it’s those little aspects and being able to coach those kids, we are definitely going to miss that for sure.”

As for the game itself the Blades would jump out to a hot start, but U-32 would eventually catch up and then briefly take the lead in the second before the Blades tied things up late in the frame.

The game-winning goal would be scored late in the third period on a power-play to make it a 4-3 final in favor of the visitors.

For more, see the Express on 3-1-19.